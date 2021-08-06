Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issued By KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,946 shares of company stock worth $11,205,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

