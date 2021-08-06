Freshpet, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $137.08 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,443 shares of company stock worth $4,842,974 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

