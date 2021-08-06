Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of GPRE opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Green Plains by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

