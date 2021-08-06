Huntsman Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.