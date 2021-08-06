Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Lifted by B. Riley

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NYSE:JELD opened at $27.63 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 217,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 90.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

