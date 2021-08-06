Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) versus Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Critical Contrast

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95% Green Plains -3.71% -5.07% -2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Artius Acquisition and Green Plains, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Plains 0 1 9 0 2.90

Artius Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.76%. Green Plains has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Green Plains.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Green Plains’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Green Plains $1.92 billion 0.78 -$108.78 million ($1.55) -21.57

Artius Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains.

Summary

Artius Acquisition beats Green Plains on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 31 ethanol storage facilities; 6 fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,480 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

