Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $34.28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Computer Programs and Systems shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 732 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,316 shares of company stock valued at $886,606. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $488.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

