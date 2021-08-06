$92.13 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report sales of $92.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.70 million to $94.10 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $36.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $451.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.69 million to $475.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $605.57 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $655.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

NYSE LSPD opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.93. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

