iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 14225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar in the first quarter worth $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iStar in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iStar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

About iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

