Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,147 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,334% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,685. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

