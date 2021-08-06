Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $17.01. Ryerson shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 754 shares changing hands.
The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $717.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.
