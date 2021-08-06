Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $17.01. Ryerson shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 754 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 270,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $717.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

