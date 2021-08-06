SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $170.00 and last traded at $176.90, with a volume of 1887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.00.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $337,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,886 shares of company stock worth $6,160,414. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SiTime by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SiTime by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.