Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,510 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,071% compared to the average daily volume of 35 call options.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.05 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $595,808.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 721,293 shares of company stock valued at $41,980,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after buying an additional 135,428 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Inogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 487,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.