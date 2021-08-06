Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,510 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,071% compared to the average daily volume of 35 call options.
Shares of Inogen stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.05 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after buying an additional 135,428 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Inogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 487,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on INGN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
