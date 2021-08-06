AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $112.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.01.

ABBV opened at $115.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

