LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $60.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.53 on Monday. LKQ has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after purchasing an additional 147,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after purchasing an additional 344,505 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $3,457,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 83,087 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.