Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €110.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.21 ($108.49).

Daimler stock opened at €75.41 ($88.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.96. Daimler has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

