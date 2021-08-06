Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.57)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $233-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.00 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

SUMO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 757,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,098. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,130 shares of company stock worth $8,024,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

