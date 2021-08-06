TheStreet Lowers Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $612.23 million, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,387,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 247,032 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

