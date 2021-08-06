Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Integra Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITRG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ITRG stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $163.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.