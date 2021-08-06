Gartner (NYSE:IT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

IT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.17.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock opened at $295.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $299.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,631 shares of company stock worth $1,534,339. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.