ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Sharmila Nebhrajani Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,695 ($2,214.53).

On Thursday, May 20th, Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of ITV stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £1,935 ($2,528.09).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 116.30 ($1.52) on Friday. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 56.46 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The firm has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422 ($5.51).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

