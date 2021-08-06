Brokers Issue Forecasts for ManTech International Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ManTech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ManTech International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

