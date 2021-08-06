Brokers Set Expectations for NCR Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NCR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

