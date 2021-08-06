Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Issued By Truist Securiti

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of ON opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $85,185,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $68,358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $57,370,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

