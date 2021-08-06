Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 28.97%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SMMF stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

