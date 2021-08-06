Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $463.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

