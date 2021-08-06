Head to Head Survey: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Immatics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.56 Immatics $35.70 million 6.06 -$229.06 million ($1.82) -6.61

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immatics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immatics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 207.82%. Immatics has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 76.64%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immatics.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -71.35% -47.24% Immatics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immatics beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.