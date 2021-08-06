Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $32.20 on Friday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

