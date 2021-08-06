Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

