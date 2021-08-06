eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in eGain by 85.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 232,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in eGain by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN opened at $11.51 on Friday. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $357.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.32.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. Analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

