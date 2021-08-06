eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of EGAN opened at $11.51 on Friday. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $357.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.32.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. Analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
