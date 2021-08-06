CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$245.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$249.69.

CJT opened at C$184.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.19. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$159.80 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 862.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. Research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous purchased 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$531,768.60.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

