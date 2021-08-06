Cormark Boosts Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$17.50

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CHW opened at C$11.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.69. The company has a market cap of C$188.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.89.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares in the company, valued at C$4,742,071.49.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

