Cormark Boosts Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$17.50

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of CHW opened at C$11.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.69. The company has a market cap of C$188.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.89.
In other Chesswood Group news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares in the company, valued at C$4,742,071.49.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
