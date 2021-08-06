The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Set at C$85.00 by CSFB

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) received a C$85.00 target price from investment analysts at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.61.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$78.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$95.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9099993 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

