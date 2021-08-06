Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 5% After Strong Earnings

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.72. 163,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,001,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 333.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $5,987,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $30,169,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

