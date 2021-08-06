Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$56.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.96.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.82.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

