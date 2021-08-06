Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $31.74. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

CLB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

