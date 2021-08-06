Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $111.55, but opened at $115.30. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $116.97, with a volume of 1,204 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 669,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,590,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

