Incyte Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,728 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,343% compared to the average daily volume of 189 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Incyte stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $163,298,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

