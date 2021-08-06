Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $58.46 and last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

