Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $400.04, but opened at $432.00. Paycom Software shares last traded at $435.00, with a volume of 2,148 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 70.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

