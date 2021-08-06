GigCapital4, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th

GigCapital4’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. GigCapital4 had issued 31,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $312,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of GigCapital4’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGGU opened at $10.03 on Friday. GigCapital4 has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.