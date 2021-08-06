Venus Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:VENAU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 9th

Venus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VENAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Venus Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VENAU opened at $10.87 on Friday. Venus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VENAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $742,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,508,000.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.