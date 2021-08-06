DiDi Global Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on August 9th (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global’s (NYSE:DIDI) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. DiDi Global had issued 316,800,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $4,435,200,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 9.33 on Friday. DiDi Global has a 12-month low of 7.16 and a 12-month high of 18.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIDI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $231,000.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

