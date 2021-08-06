Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (NASDAQ:DNAD) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (NASDAQ:DNAD) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DNAD opened at $9.85 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

