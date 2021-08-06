Talis Biomedical Co.’s (NASDAQ:TLIS) Lock-Up Period To End on August 11th

Talis Biomedical’s (NASDAQ:TLIS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 11th. Talis Biomedical had issued 13,800,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

TLIS stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

