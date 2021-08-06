Stacks Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003281 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $36.05 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00035530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00148899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00102447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,036.31 or 1.00131467 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,625,733 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.