Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €130.00 ($152.94).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €116.64 ($137.22) on Wednesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €111.11.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

