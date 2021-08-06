Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €81.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

ETR STM opened at €67.80 ($79.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €68.39. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

