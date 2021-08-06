Traders Buy Large Volume of Cerus Call Options (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,667 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,265% compared to the typical volume of 342 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cerus has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 60.20% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

