Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of BeyondSpring Put Options (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,403 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 15,409% compared to the average volume of 138 put options.

Shares of BYSI opened at $21.70 on Friday. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $848.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BeyondSpring from $30.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 100.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

